Bank Lending Survey says easy loan terms and conditions expected to prevail during Q1FY26

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank released the results of 31st round of its quarterly Bank Lending Survey, which captures qualitative assessment and expectations of major scheduled commercial banks on credit parameters (viz., loan demand as well as terms and conditions of loans) for major economic sectors. Bankers assessment on loan demand moderated across major sectors during Q4:2024-25, except agriculture, and retail/personal loans. Respondents reported continuation of easy loan terms and conditions for major sectors. Bankers remained positive on loan demand from all major sectors during Q1:2025-26 though their level of optimism was somewhat lower or similar level as compared to the previous survey round. Overall, easy loan terms and conditions are expected to prevail during the quarter. Expectations for Q2:2025-26 and Q3:2025-26 • Bankers outlook on loan demand from major sectors continue to remain positive till Q3:2025-26. Majority of bankers expect no change in existing terms and conditions for loans.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

