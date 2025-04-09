Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer confidence sees broad-based improvements

Consumer confidence sees broad-based improvements

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank released the results of March 2025 round of its bi-monthly consumer confidence survey. The latest round of the survey was conducted during March 1-10, 2025, covering 6,021 respondents. The central bank noted that Consumer confidence for the current period strengthened, driven by broad-based improvements across all survey parameters. The Current Situation Index rose by 1.8 points to 95.5 in March 2025. Households outlook for the year ahead remained firmly optimistic, with the Future Expectations Index rising by 1.7 points to 122.4 in the latest survey round. Pessimism on the prevailing employment situation eased in March 2025, while optimism about future job prospects remained strong.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rupee Sheds Tears

Krsnaa Diagnostics receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

Madhav Infra jumps after bagging Rs 324-cr order from NHAI

Sunset on sentiment: RBI's rate cut lost in a lunar market mood, Nifty ends below 22,400

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.52%

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

