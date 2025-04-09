Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Infra jumps after bagging Rs 324-cr order from NHAI

Madhav Infra jumps after bagging Rs 324-cr order from NHAI

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Madhav Infra Projects rallied 9.22% to Rs 12.79 after the company received a letter of acceptance from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for highway project worth Rs 323.82 crore.

The project includes construction of four Laning of section from Rahatgarh (design chainage km. 124+470) to Berkhedi (design chaingage km. 134+549) in Madhya Pradesh on hybrid annuity mode under NH (O) (Project Length 10.079 km).

The said domestic contract is expected to be completed in 730 days.

Madhav Infra projects engaged in the business of infrastructure development & solar power generation.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 75.3% to Rs 3.84 crore on 59.8% jump in net sales to Rs 128.79 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

As on 9 April 2025, the market cap of the company stood at Rs 342.10 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RBI to review guidelines for lending against gold jewellery

RBI proposed to enhance UPI transaction limit

Gold loan stocks lose shine as RBI signals stricter rules

SSWL secures $5 mln steel wheels order from Global OEM

Broader mkt underperforms; RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

