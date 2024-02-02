Sensex (    %)
                        
Bank of India spurts 4.85%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 152.45, up 4.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.16% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 70.86% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.45, up 4.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 21937.05. The Sensex is at 72269.99, up 0.87%. Bank of India has added around 31.2% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 14.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6466.45, up 2.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 303.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 262.69 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 12.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

