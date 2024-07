Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Bank of Maharashtra has received total bids of Rs.1793 crore for its issue of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds on private placement basis. Further, Bank has accepted bid of Rs.1000 crore (including Base issue of Rs.250 crore and Green shoe option retained upto Rs.750 crore) at coupon rate of 7.89%.