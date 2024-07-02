Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chinese Markets Gain After Real Estate Data

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors pondered what the U.S. Supreme Court's immunity decision meant for former president Donald Trump.
The dollar gained traction and yields hit a one-month high after the Supreme Court ruled that presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for core official acts.
Chinese and Hong Kong markets advanced after data showed the downturn in China's residential real estate sector slowed further in June.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The value of new-home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies dropped 17% from a year earlier to 439 billion yuan ($60 billion), compared with a 34% decline in May, according to preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp.
China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 2,997.01 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.29 percent to 17,769.14 as trading resumed after a holiday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Premiumgrowth gdp economy

Is India's economic growth really weak and could a repo rate cut boost it?

Narendra Modi

LIVE: NDA had unprecedented success in 4 state polls, says PM amid 'Justice for Manipur' slogans

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Alleging rocket attack on its territory, Israel hits Hamas sites in Gaza

NEET PG exams by NBE

NEET PG: Exam date not to be released today, will be announced this week

export import trade

Allcargo Gati raises Rs 169.28 cr by issuing equity shares via QIP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon