Bankers assessed sustained loan demand across major sectors during Q424 says RBI

Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI has released the results of 27th round of its quarterly Bank Lending Survey, which captures qualitative assessment and expectations of major scheduled commercial banks on credit parameters (viz., loan demand as well as terms and conditions of loans) for major economic sectors. The latest round of the survey, which was conducted during Q4:2023-24, collected senior loan officers' assessment of credit parameters for Q4:2023-24 and their expectations for Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2024-25.
RBI noted that bankers assessed sustained loan demand across major sectors during Q4:2023-24. Respondents reported continuation of easy loan terms and conditions in Q4:2023-24, though they assessed relative prudence for retail/personal loans. Bankers expressed continued optimism on overall loan demand conditions during Q1:2024-25, albeit a tad below that in the previous quarter, which was a seasonal peak. Overall, easy loan terms and conditions are expected to prevail during the quarter. Bankers remain upbeat on loan demand across major sectors up to end-2024. On a net basis, easy terms and conditions for loans are expected to continue over the next three quarters, with a majority of bankers anticipating 'no change'.
First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

