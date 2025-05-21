Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 9.16% to Rs 225.52 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 225.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 248.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 36.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 887.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales225.52248.25 -9 887.36923.52 -4 OPM %9.35-3.54 -7.283.25 - PBDT11.01-4.73 LP 22.510.60 3652 PBT4.87-11.90 LP -2.71-28.27 90 NP1.91-12.16 LP 36.86-26.23 LP

