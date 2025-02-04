Business Standard

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 57.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 45.14% to Rs 421.43 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 57.68% to Rs 28.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 45.14% to Rs 421.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 768.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales421.43768.17 -45 OPM %14.5715.55 -PBDT58.76114.15 -49 PBT44.5899.74 -55 NP28.8168.07 -58

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

