Barometers slip in negative terrain; media shares rally for 7th day

Media shares witnessed buying demand for the seventh consecutive trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 108.20 points or 0.13% to 81,216.20. The Nifty 50 index fell 20.40 points or 0.08% to 24,646.50.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.81%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,456 shares rose and 1,309 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 0.71% to 17.35. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,759.20, at a premium of 112.7 points as compared with the spot at 24,646.50.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 52.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.4 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index advanced 1.23% to 1,657.15. The index gained 9.89% in seven consecutive trading sessions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.78%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.57%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.53%), Saregama India (up 1.23%) and Sun TV Network (up 1.04%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.75%), Tips Music (up 0.26%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotklight:
BLS E-Services zoomed 16.79% after the companys consolidated net profit rallied 58.66% to Rs 17.31 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 10.91 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 239.21 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, skyrocketed 224.83% year on year.
Remsons Industries rallied 12.79% after announcing a major order win worth approximately Rs 300 crore from Stellantis North America, the company's largest-ever business deal to date.
Baazar Style Retail tumbled 5.51% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6.43 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 55% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 345.4 crore in the fourth quarter.
