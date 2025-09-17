Barometers trade with decent gains; IT shares advance

The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 327.48 points or 0.40% to 82,708.17. The Nifty 50 index added 96.30 points or 0.37% to 25,335.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.52%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,465 shares rose and 1,540 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
Also Read
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.73% to 10.20. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,419, at a premium of 83.60 points as compared with the spot at 25,335.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 56.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 0.70% to 36,467.35. The index rallied 1.57% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (up 2.11%), Mphasis (up 1.09%), LTIMindtree (up 1.01%), Coforge (up 0.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.86%), Infosys (up 0.76%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.5%), Wipro (up 0.43%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.38%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
RMC Switchgears rallied 2.60% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 59.12 crore from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL).
Mangal Electrical Industries slipped 6.75% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 31.43% to Rs 3.73 crore on 21.57% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 89.66 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024
Agarwal Industrial Corporation advanced 3.27% after the company announced that it has successfully secured a prestigious tender from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 330.05 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content