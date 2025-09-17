Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with decent gains; IT shares advance

Barometers trade with decent gains; IT shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices continued to trade with modest gains in the early-afternoon trade, supported by optimism around ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States, which the government described as positive and forward-looking. Investor sentiment was further boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce an interest rate cut later in the day.

The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 327.48 points or 0.40% to 82,708.17. The Nifty 50 index added 96.30 points or 0.37% to 25,335.40.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,465 shares rose and 1,540 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.73% to 10.20. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,419, at a premium of 83.60 points as compared with the spot at 25,335.40.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 56.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 0.70% to 36,467.35. The index rallied 1.57% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (up 2.11%), Mphasis (up 1.09%), LTIMindtree (up 1.01%), Coforge (up 0.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.86%), Infosys (up 0.76%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.5%), Wipro (up 0.43%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.38%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RMC Switchgears rallied 2.60% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 59.12 crore from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL).

Mangal Electrical Industries slipped 6.75% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 31.43% to Rs 3.73 crore on 21.57% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 89.66 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024

Agarwal Industrial Corporation advanced 3.27% after the company announced that it has successfully secured a prestigious tender from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 330.05 crore.

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Godfrey Phillips India allots 10.39 cr equity shares under bonus issue

DXY ekes out small gains; Fed decision looms

GBP/USD stays largely unmoved; UK annual CPI steadies at 3.8%

Sensex spurts 281 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

