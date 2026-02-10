Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 228.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.65% to Rs 122.88 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 228.95% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.65% to Rs 122.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.122.8881.035.596.583.272.321.290.401.250.38

