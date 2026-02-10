Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 228.95% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 51.65% to Rs 122.88 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 228.95% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.65% to Rs 122.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales122.8881.03 52 OPM %5.596.58 -PBDT3.272.32 41 PBT1.290.40 223 NP1.250.38 229
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST