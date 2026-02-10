SC Agrotech standalone net profit rises 189.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 37.56 croreNet profit of SC Agrotech rose 189.36% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 37.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales37.560 0 OPM %9.850 -PBDT3.700.94 294 PBT3.700.94 294 NP2.720.94 189
