Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:12 AM IST
Dreamfolks Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dreamfolks Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 84.28% to Rs 53.45 crore

Net loss of Dreamfolks Services reported to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 84.28% to Rs 53.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 340.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales53.45340.07 -84 OPM %-26.456.75 -PBDT-8.7124.51 PL PBT-9.6823.52 PL NP-7.8617.20 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

