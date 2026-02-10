Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 7.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.636.97-1.441.870.060.120.060.120.050.12

