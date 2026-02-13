Japanese markets end lower on AI concerns
Japanese markets ended lower as SoftBank Group shares plummeted on AI-related concerns. Shares of the technology group plunged 8.9 percent despite the company reporting a nearly five-fold jump in its net profit in the nine months through December.
The Nikkei average fell 1.21 percent to 56,941.97 while the broader Topix index closed 1.63 percent lower at 3,818.85.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST