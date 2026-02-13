Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

NATCO Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had conducted an inspection at the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Division located in Manali, Chennai from 17 November 21 November 2025. The Company received seven (7) observation in the Form-483.

Further, the Company has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) from the USFDA on the classification of the above-referred inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

