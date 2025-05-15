Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 32.48 points or 0.44% at 7497.44 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Foseco India Ltd (up 14.79%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 13.6%),Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (up 8.08%),National Fertilizer Ltd (up 5.31%),Linde India Ltd (up 4.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (up 4.53%), Coromandel International Ltd (up 3.49%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 3.43%), Excel Industries Ltd (up 3.38%), and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 3.37%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (down 1.69%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 1.01%), and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (down 0.92%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 206.56 or 0.41% at 50185.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 23.71 points or 0.15% at 15424.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 120 points or 0.49% at 24546.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 446.09 points or 0.55% at 80884.47.

On BSE,1975 shares were trading in green, 1079 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shilpa Medicare gains after arm receives EIR from USFDA for unit-1 facility

Eicher Motors gains after Q4 PAT climbs 27% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 70 /sh

Oil India Ltd Slips 0.88%

Nelcast Ltd Spurts 13.44%

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

