Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 105.02 crore

Net profit of Basilic Fly Studio rose 19.82% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 105.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.105.0293.4416.7719.8217.9516.8713.7712.8110.408.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News