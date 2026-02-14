Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Sales decline 15.93% to Rs 117.21 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries declined 99.06% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.93% to Rs 117.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales117.21139.42 -16 OPM %4.8723.79 -PBDT3.0631.37 -90 PBT-1.1226.71 PL NP0.2021.35 -99

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

