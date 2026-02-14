Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.93% to Rs 117.21 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries declined 99.06% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.93% to Rs 117.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.117.21139.424.8723.793.0631.37-1.1226.710.2021.35

