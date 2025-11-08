Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 12.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.60% to Rs 1553.40 croreNet profit of Bayer CropScience rose 12.03% to Rs 152.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 1553.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1737.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1553.401737.60 -11 OPM %13.2210.58 -PBDT214.70204.10 5 PBT200.30190.10 5 NP152.70136.30 12
