Alembic receives USFDA approval for its first drug device combination product

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Sumatriptan Injection USP, 4 mg/0.5 mL and 6 mg/0.5 mL, Single-Dose Autoinjector System. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Imitrex STATdose System, 4 mg/0.5 mL and 6 mg/0.5 mL, of GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Ltd. England. Sumatriptan injection is indicated in adults for (1) the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, and (2) the acute treatment of cluster headache. Refer label for a detailed indication.

This is Alembic's first drug device combination product. Sumatriptan Injection USP, 4 mg/0.5 mL and 6 mg/0.5 mL, Single-Dose Autoinjector System, have an estimated market size of US$ 73 million for twelve months ending September 2025 according to IQVIA.

 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

