Friday, November 07, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ram Ratna Wires receives approval under RIPS-2024 for its Bhiwadi plant

Ram Ratna Wires receives approval under RIPS-2024 for its Bhiwadi plant

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Ram Ratna Wires announced that its Bhiwadi plant has been approved under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024). This approval entitles the company to receive Turnover Linked Incentive of 1.32% (in % of EFCI), along with Electricity Duty Exemption for 7 years and 25% Stamp Duty Reimbursement.

The Bhiwadi facility is expected to become a major growth driver for the company, strengthening Ram Ratna Wires' manufacturing capabilities and enabling us to serve high-demand markets more efficiently. With an approved Eligible Fixed Capital Investment (EFCI) of Rs 186.77 crore under RIPS-2024, the plant will benefit from fiscal incentives that enhance operational efficiency and cost competitiveness, contributing to profitability and reinforcing our leadership position in the industry.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Olaparib tablets

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Olaparib tablets

Lemon Tree Hotels launches new property in Thiruvananthapuram

Lemon Tree Hotels launches new property in Thiruvananthapuram

Virtuoso Optoelectronics allots 5.86 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Virtuoso Optoelectronics allots 5.86 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Himadri Speciality Chemical allots 1 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Himadri Speciality Chemical allots 1 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Va Tech Wabag allots 5,987 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag allots 5,987 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon