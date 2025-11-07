Friday, November 07, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Olaparib tablets

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Olaparib tablets

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Olaparib Tablets, 100 mg and 150 mg (USRLD: Lynparza Tablets, 100 mg and 150 mg).

Olaparib is indicated for treatment of certain types of ovarian, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers in patients who have specific genetic mutations (specifically in the BRCA gene or other homologous recombination repair [HRR] genes).

Olaparib tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, SEZ. Olaparib tablets had annual sales of USD 1,379.4 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Sept-2025).

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

