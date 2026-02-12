Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 179.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 1106.20 croreNet profit of Bayer CropScience rose 179.82% to Rs 95.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 1106.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1057.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1106.201057.40 5 OPM %10.591.91 -PBDT127.8048.70 162 PBT113.0033.60 236 NP95.7034.20 180
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST