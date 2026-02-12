Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 179.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 179.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 1106.20 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 179.82% to Rs 95.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 1106.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1057.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1106.201057.40 5 OPM %10.591.91 -PBDT127.8048.70 162 PBT113.0033.60 236 NP95.7034.20 180

RailTel bags Rs 17-cr PMC order from Lucknow Municipal Corporation

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 798 equity shares under ESOP

Kernex Microsystems wins order of Rs 411 cr from Banaras Locomotive Works

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.50% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

