IndoStar Capital Finance allots 798 equity shares under ESOP
IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 798 equity shares under ESOP on 11 February 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,61,53,64,680/- consisting of 16,15,36,468 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,61,53,72,660 /- consisting of 16,15,37,266 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 8:16 PM IST