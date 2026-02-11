IndoStar Capital Finance allots 798 equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 798 equity shares under ESOP on 11 February 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,61,53,64,680/- consisting of 16,15,36,468 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,61,53,72,660 /- consisting of 16,15,37,266 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News