Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndoStar Capital Finance allots 798 equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 798 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 798 equity shares under ESOP on 11 February 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,61,53,64,680/- consisting of 16,15,36,468 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,61,53,72,660 /- consisting of 16,15,37,266 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

Kernex Microsystems wins order of Rs 411 cr from Banaras Locomotive Works

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 16.25% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

