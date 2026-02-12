RailTel bags Rs 17-cr PMC order from Lucknow Municipal Corporation

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 16.99 crore from Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

The project entails project management consultancy (PMC) for Lucknow Municipal Corporation for five years, with execution scheduled by 15 February 2031.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The scrip fell 1.99% to settle at Rs 339.40 on the BSE.

