Kernex Microsystems wins order of Rs 411 cr from Banaras Locomotive Works

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 7:51 PM IST
Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi has awarded an order valued at Rs. 411.17 crore (Incl. GST) to the Company for the Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 505 no's of On-board KA V ACH Loco Equipment as per RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/196/2020, Version 4.0 or latest.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

