BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 67.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 726.13 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 67.40% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 726.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 735.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.726.13735.439.186.3260.9440.4647.8028.8632.1419.20

