Bajaj Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 18.50% to Rs 1048.30 croreNet loss of Bajaj Electricals reported to Rs 34.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.50% to Rs 1048.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1286.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1048.301286.31 -19 OPM %0.776.80 -PBDT9.8381.50 -88 PBT-25.1745.42 PL NP-34.1033.36 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:52 PM IST