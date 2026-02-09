Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bajaj Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 18.50% to Rs 1048.30 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Electricals reported to Rs 34.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.50% to Rs 1048.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1286.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1048.301286.31 -19 OPM %0.776.80 -PBDT9.8381.50 -88 PBT-25.1745.42 PL NP-34.1033.36 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 39.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 39.24% in the December 2025 quarter

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the December 2025 quarter

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the December 2025 quarter

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance