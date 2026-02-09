Bajaj Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.50% to Rs 1048.30 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Electricals reported to Rs 34.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.50% to Rs 1048.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1286.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1048.301286.310.776.809.8381.50-25.1745.42-34.1033.36

