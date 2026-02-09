Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 39.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 568.37 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 39.24% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 568.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 513.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.568.37513.756.0410.2738.6258.5933.1953.8324.6840.62

