Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 28.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 28.70% to Rs 625.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 486.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 9948.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8489.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9948.798489.0954.9055.571950.381543.661863.201471.31625.73486.19

