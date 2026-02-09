Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 28.70% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 9948.79 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 28.70% to Rs 625.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 486.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 9948.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8489.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9948.798489.09 17 OPM %54.9055.57 -PBDT1950.381543.66 26 PBT1863.201471.31 27 NP625.73486.19 29
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:52 PM IST