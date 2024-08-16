Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 35.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 62.53 croreNet profit of Lokesh Machines rose 35.53% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 62.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62.5350.30 24 OPM %12.8611.37 -PBDT4.853.48 39 PBT1.541.09 41 NP1.030.76 36
