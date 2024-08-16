Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 35.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 62.53 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines rose 35.53% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 62.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.62.5350.3012.8611.374.853.481.541.091.030.76