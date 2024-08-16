Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.02% to Rs 8.25 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.02% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.255.652.301.950.190.110.190.110.140.08