Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.02% to Rs 8.25 croreNet profit of Antariksh Industries rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.02% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.255.65 46 OPM %2.301.95 -PBDT0.190.11 73 PBT0.190.11 73 NP0.140.08 75
