BEL bags new orders worth Rs 1,385 crore; FY25 order book stands at Rs 18,415 crore

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Bharat Electronics said that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,385 crore since its last disclosure on 12 March 2025.

These orders encompass a range of products and services, including radar spares, radar upgrades, electronic voting machines, simulators, advanced land navigation systems, tank stabilizers, ship-based decoy fire control systems, communication equipment, and other spares and services.

"With these new orders, Bharat Electronics' total accumulated orders for the current financial year now stand at Rs 18,415 crore, the company said in a statement.

Navratna public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) caters to the electronic equipment requirements of the defence sector. BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication, and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. The Government of India (GOI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 303.40 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

