Khaitan Chemicals rallies on reappointing Shailesh Khaitan as chairman & MD

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers rallied 3.01% to Rs 47.90 after the company's board reappointed Shailesh Khaitan as chairman & managing director (MD) of the company for a period of three years, effective from 1 April 2025.

Shailesh Khaitan is a seasoned industrialist and the promoter director of the company. With a distinguished career in industry, he has been serving as the managing director since 1st September 1984.

Meanwhile, the board appointed Praveen Uniyal as a director of the company. Members have also approved the appointment of Praveen Uniyal as a whole-time director of the company for a term of 3 years, with effect from 16 January 2025 to 15 January 2028.

 

Praveen Uniyal has been a dedicated team member at Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers since 1996. With a graduation degree from Delhi University, he specializes in liaisoning activities, ensuring seamless communication and coordination within the organization.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers manufactures single super phosphate (SSP) and sulphuric acid with operations in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with a net loss of Rs 26.96 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 56% YoY to Rs 198.76 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

