Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEL secures orders worth Rs 843 crore

BEL secures orders worth Rs 843 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has received additional orders worth Rs 843 crore since the last disclosure on 6 March, 2025.

The major orders include RF seekers, vessel and air traffic management systems, electro-optic repair facilities, radar upgrades, spares, services, etc.

"With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs 14,567 crore," the company said in a statement.

Navratna public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) caters to the electronic equipment requirements of the defence sector. BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication, and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. The Government of India (GOI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip added 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 272.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 4.41%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.69%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 4.41%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.69%

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

KFin Technologies alltos 1.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies alltos 1.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

INR Slides On Bearish Equities

INR Slides On Bearish Equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon