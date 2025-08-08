Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 89.91 croreNet profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 41.14% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 89.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.9173.87 22 OPM %8.228.60 -PBDT7.225.38 34 PBT6.304.78 32 NP4.703.33 41
