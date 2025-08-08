India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 79.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.88% to Rs 275.18 croreNet profit of India Pesticides rose 79.21% to Rs 34.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 275.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales275.18220.36 25 OPM %16.4312.77 -PBDT52.2530.82 70 PBT47.0826.66 77 NP34.9119.48 79
