Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 115.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 115.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 55.67% to Rs 35.68 crore

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 115.17% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.67% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.6822.92 56 OPM %19.5920.72 -PBDT7.194.64 55 PBT4.201.45 190 NP3.121.45 115

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

