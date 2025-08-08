JNK India consolidated net profit declines 82.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 99.17 croreNet profit of JNK India declined 82.29% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 99.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.1787.99 13 OPM %3.4010.67 -PBDT3.538.52 -59 PBT1.987.26 -73 NP1.136.38 -82
