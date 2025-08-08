SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 408.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.09% to Rs 865.67 croreNet profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 408.42% to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 116.09% to Rs 865.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 400.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales865.67400.61 116 OPM %3.83-0.37 -PBDT53.2918.44 189 PBT45.7313.27 245 NP34.426.77 408
