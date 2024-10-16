Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML gains on bagging Rs 867-cr contract for high-speed rail

BEML gains on bagging Rs 867-cr contract for high-speed rail

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

BEML jumped 4.53% to Rs 3,887.95 after the company received a contract worth Rs 866.87 from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai for design, manufacturing, and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, each comprising eight cars.

The trainsets will be built at BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. Featuring a fully air-conditioned, chair car configuration, the trains will offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, onetime cost towards jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities, which will be utilised for all future high-speed projects in India.

 

The company stated that this project will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 kmph.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.01 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 9.91% to Rs 634.08 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 576.91 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, Auto stocks drag Sensex 350 pts lower, to 81,450, Nifty at 24,950

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu-Kashmir CM; Congress opts out of govt

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: First session washed out due to rain

RTP Global

RTP leads $4.2 mn pre-seed round in Budy to streamline sales software

Lionel Messi

Messi equals Ronaldo's record, check full list of most int'l hattricks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon