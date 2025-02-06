Business Standard

BEML slides as Q3 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

BEML slipped 3.42% to Rs 3,268.95 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 49.4% to Rs 24.41 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.20 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 16.4% YoY to Rs 875.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 29.58 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 55.8% from Rs 66.85 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined 16.1% YoY to Rs 850.70 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 394.99 crore (down 29% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 206.71 crore (down 1.9%YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 16.70 crore (up 122.1% YoY).

 

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The company has fixed the record date as 14 February 2025 for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 31 December 2024, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

