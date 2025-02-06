Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Trent divestments of stake held in Massimo Dutti India

Board of Trent divestments of stake held in Massimo Dutti India

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 February 2025

The Board of Trent at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved a proposal for sale of 1,75,450 equity shares of face value Rs 1,000/- each held by the Company in Massimo Dutti India (MDIPL), an associate Company with 49% shareholding, pursuant to the offer received from Grupo Massimo Dutti, Spain for purchase of said equity shares at a price of Rs 1182.6 per equity share aggregating to Rs 20.75 crore. Consequent to this and upon conclusion of the said share transfer, the Company's shareholding in MDIPL would stand at 20%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MRF hits 52-week low after Q3 PAT slumps 38% YoY to Rs 315 cr

MRF hits 52-week low after Q3 PAT slumps 38% YoY to Rs 315 cr

Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Sensex, Nifty trade with modest cuts, auto shares slide

Sensex, Nifty trade with modest cuts, auto shares slide

Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon