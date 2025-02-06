Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound slides from one month high as Bank of England expected to cut rates further

British Pound slides from one month high as Bank of England expected to cut rates further

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
British Pound has slipped today as a corrective moves is being witnessed in the currency ahead of the monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England (BOE). The BoE is expected to cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 4.50% to support economic growth and GBP/USD is easing ahead of this, having come off a one month high in last session. The BoE had reduced the rate by 25 basis points each in August and November last year and a continuation of the stance is broadly being expected. GBP/USD is currently quoting at 1.2444, down 0.50% on the day amid these cues. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 109.12, down 0.56% on the day.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

