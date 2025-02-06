Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Trent Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Trent Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2025.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd tumbled 8.85% to Rs 51.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Trent Ltd crashed 6.74% to Rs 5363.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37965 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd lost 6.02% to Rs 62.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

`Check India vs England live score updates of first ODI here

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Jadeja spoils Root's return; England 4 down

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 300 pts lower, tests 78,000 before RBI policy outcome; Auto, FMCG drag

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Auto retail sales up 7% in Jan as passenger vehicle segment rises 16%

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the House that deportations by the US are organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. | File Photo

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Engaging with US so deportees aren't mistreated, says Jaishankar

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q3 results: Net profit rises 84% YoY to Rs 16,891 crore, NII up 4%

Solar Industries India Ltd plummeted 5.44% to Rs 9122.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3227 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd shed 5.06% to Rs 443.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94336 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Torrent Power receives affirmation in credit ratings

Torrent Power receives affirmation in credit ratings

BEML slides as Q3 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 24 cr

BEML slides as Q3 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 24 cr

British Pound slides from one month high as Bank of England expected to cut rates further

British Pound slides from one month high as Bank of England expected to cut rates further

Board of Trent divestments of stake held in Massimo Dutti India

Board of Trent divestments of stake held in Massimo Dutti India

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon