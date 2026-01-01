Benchmarks trade with minor gains; auto shares accelerate

Auto shares jumped on the back of monthly sales announcements, extending gains for the third consecutive trading session.
At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 104.08 points or 0.12% to 85,326.44. The Nifty 50 index climbed 38.25 points or 0.15% to 26,167.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.03%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,086 shares rose and 1,633 shares fell. A total of 228 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index added 0.77% to 28,405.65. The index jumped 2.95% for the three consecutive trading sessions.
Ashok Leyland (up 2.6%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.34%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.24%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.87%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.38%), Bharat Forge (up 0.34%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.31%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.24%), Uno Minda (up 0.11%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.07%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
VST Tillers Tractors rose 0.04%. The company reported an 29.77% increase in total sales to 4,376 units in December 2025, up from 3,372 units sold in December 2024.
Escorts Kubota advanced 1.54% after the companys agri-machinery business division sold 7,577 tractors in December 2025, registering a growth of 38.5% compared with 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) shed 0.74%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore.
Global Market:
Both the US and major Asian markets will remain shut today on account of the New Years Day holiday.
Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back on Wednesday, though the index still closed out a bumper year.
The broad market S&P 500 dipped 0.74% and closed at 6,845.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and ended at 23,241.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 303.77 points, or 0.63%, and settled at 48,063.29.
