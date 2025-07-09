Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Berger Paints India Ltd Spikes 1.03%

Berger Paints India Ltd Spikes 1.03%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Berger Paints India Ltd has added 2.97% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd rose 1.03% today to trade at Rs 588.3. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.41% to quote at 60269.94. The index is up 3.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Paints Ltd increased 1.02% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 0.62% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 2.14 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Berger Paints India Ltd has added 2.97% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 185 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30329 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 629.6 on 17 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 437.8 on 30 Dec 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markets Mixed as Tariff Uncertainty Weighs, Energy and Chip Stocks Lead Sector Gains

Markets Mixed as Tariff Uncertainty Weighs, Energy and Chip Stocks Lead Sector Gains

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Board of R Systems International approves NCD issuance up to Rs 275 cr

Board of R Systems International approves NCD issuance up to Rs 275 cr

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Tata Technologies announces strategic partnership with Emerson

Tata Technologies announces strategic partnership with Emerson

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon