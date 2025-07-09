Markets Mixed as Tariff Uncertainty Weighs, Energy and Chip Stocks Lead Sector Gains

Wall Street stays cautious amid trade tensions and ahead of Fed minutes; energy and semiconductor sectors shine while gold stocks slump.The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 5.95 points or less than a tenth of a% to 20,418.46, the S&P 500 edged down 4.46 points or 0.1% to 6,225.52 and the Dow fell 165.60 points or 0.4% to 44,240.76.
Wall Street traded cautiously amid uncertainty over Trumps trade policies. He extended tariff suspensions to August 1 but gave mixed signals on further extensions. Threats of higher tariffs on 14 countries added to market unease. A data lull and upcoming Fed minutes also kept traders sidelined. Most expect no rate change in the July 29-30 Fed meeting.
The Fed minutes may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's next meeting on July 29-30. CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 95.3% chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged later this month.
Broader markets showed a lacklustre performance, energy stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day. The Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiked by 5.3% and the NYSE Arca Oil Index surged by 3.4%, reflecting strength in the sector.
Semiconductor stocks were significant strength, as reflected by the 1.8% gain posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. Biotechnology and steel stocks too saw notable strength while gold stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal.
Also Read
Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.7%. The major European markets also moved upside while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed 0.5%, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both increased by 0.6%.
In the bond market, treasuries extended the downward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2 bps to 4.41%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content